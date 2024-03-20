Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

