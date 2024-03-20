Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $11.90 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

