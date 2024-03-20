Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Airbus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EADSY

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Airbus has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $45.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.