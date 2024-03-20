Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Financial Contrast

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Nokia Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.05 -$85.38 million ($0.76) -0.15 Nokia Oyj $24.09 billion 0.82 $719.73 million $0.12 29.38

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -49.57% N/A -53.51% Nokia Oyj 2.99% 7.60% 3.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airspan Networks and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nokia Oyj 2 4 2 0 2.00

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 43.62%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Airspan Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission. It serves its products and services to communications service providers, webscales and hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. The company also offers mobile technology products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, network management solutions, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, such as security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions, including private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company licenses intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

