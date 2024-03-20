Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,607,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

