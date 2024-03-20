Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

