Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

