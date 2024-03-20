Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,132 shares of company stock worth $4,993,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

