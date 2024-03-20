American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 18,653 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.35% of SJW Group worth $25,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,613,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after acquiring an additional 136,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,610,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 279,870 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

