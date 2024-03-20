American Century Companies Inc. Buys 35,666 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Brixmor Property Group worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,115,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

