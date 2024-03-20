American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.47% of Crocs worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Up 1.3 %

CROX opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

