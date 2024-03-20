American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,725 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.51% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.