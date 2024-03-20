American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

