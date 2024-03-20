American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.49% of Vista Outdoor worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

