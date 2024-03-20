American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.64 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BHP opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

