American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.66 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1,206.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,855 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of EastGroup Properties worth $26,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $175.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

