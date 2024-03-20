American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Ero Copper worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 456,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,982 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 617,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

