American Century Companies Inc. Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,841 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 77.1% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

