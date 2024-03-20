American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

