American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 18,166 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.73% of Inari Medical worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 8.7 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,508.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.