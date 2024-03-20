American Century Companies Inc. Sells 81,320 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Toll Brothers worth $26,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,892 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $124.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.