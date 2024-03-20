American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVD. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVD

American Vanguard Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Shares of AVD stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.