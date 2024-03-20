Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

OVV stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

