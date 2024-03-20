Analysts Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Target Price at $80.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANIP opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,536 shares of company stock worth $7,943,477. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after acquiring an additional 156,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

