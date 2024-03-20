Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $7.50

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

