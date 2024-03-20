Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $7.50

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on APPS
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Price Performance
Shares of APPS stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Turbine
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.