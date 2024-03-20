Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target at $12.39

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in EverCommerce by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVCM opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.08.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
