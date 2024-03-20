Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

CPE opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

