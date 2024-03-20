Analysts Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Target Price at $15.50

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 714,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1,619.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 451,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.35 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $952.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

