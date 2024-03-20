Analyzing Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) & Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Free Report) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Statera Biopharma and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.13%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Statera Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Statera Biopharma and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Aprea Therapeutics N/A -55.45% -45.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Statera Biopharma and Aprea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Statera Biopharma $1.49 million 0.02 -$101.85 million N/A N/A Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$112.66 million ($3.99) -1.69

Statera Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Aprea Therapeutics.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Statera Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. The company is also developing ATRN-1051, ATRN-354, and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

