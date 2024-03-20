Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

