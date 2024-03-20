Anna U. Loengard Acquires 137,000 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) Director Anna U. Loengard bought 137,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at $393,353.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 4.9 %

CLOV opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 684.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

