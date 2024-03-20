Anthony J. Blasquez Sells 12,485 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,877,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,094,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.