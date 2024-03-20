Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

