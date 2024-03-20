Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 203.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $522.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

