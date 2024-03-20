Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

APTO stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $408,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

