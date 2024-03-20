Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

ASC opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

