Aries Wealth Management Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

