ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

