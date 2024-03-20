Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Atalaya Mining Trading Up 2.5 %
LON:ATYM opened at GBX 365 ($4.65) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.92. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 378 ($4.81). The company has a market cap of £510.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.
About Atalaya Mining
