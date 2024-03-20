Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.