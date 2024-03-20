Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.