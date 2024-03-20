Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330,196.65, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

