Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRKGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 826,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2,140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

