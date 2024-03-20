Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 826,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
