Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) EVP Jeffrey L. Allison Sells 1,547 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $34,807.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

AESI opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

