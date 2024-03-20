Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $305,596.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93.

On Friday, January 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

