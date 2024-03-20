Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ATO opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

