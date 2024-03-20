ATN International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

ATN International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.0%.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $475.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

