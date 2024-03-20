Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Raised to $10.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

AUTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

