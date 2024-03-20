Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,604 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% in the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

