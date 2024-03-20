AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AZZ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

