B. Riley Increases Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $70.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

